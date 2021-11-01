$280.79 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report sales of $280.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.33 million and the lowest is $279.00 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $260.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TWNK opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

