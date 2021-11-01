3,030 Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FINX opened at $51.41 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.