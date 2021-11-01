$41.39 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post $41.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.92 million to $42.31 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $163.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $169.44 million, with estimates ranging from $164.49 million to $177.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

CIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 243,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

