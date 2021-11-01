$465.95 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report sales of $465.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.89 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $460.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $492.48 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $822.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

