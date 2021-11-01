46,571 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $146.04. 680,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,994,259. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $162.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average of $144.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.