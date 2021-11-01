$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report sales of $50.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera reported sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth approximately $37,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after buying an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,342,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 121,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52. Cutera has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $779.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

