50,000 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MP Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE MP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.97. 18,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,932. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.86 and a beta of 4.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

