5,102 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $755,933,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.74. 514,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,736,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $639.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $257.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

