$537.00 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post sales of $537.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $443.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI opened at $664.88 on Monday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $344.15 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $631.63 and a 200 day moving average of $562.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

