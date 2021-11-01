$55.62 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce $55.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.27 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $35.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $213.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.43 million to $218.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $315.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Shares of INSP opened at $269.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.60. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $272.15.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 299.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

