593,262 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 593,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

G stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

