61,851 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,851 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,873 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter.

PFGC stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

