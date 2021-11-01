6,475 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET opened at $194.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.70 and a beta of 0.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 851,790 shares of company stock worth $114,355,343. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

