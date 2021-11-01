79,724 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $9,900,000. SB Management Ltd raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 63,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

