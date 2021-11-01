80,000 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 27,511.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 355.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 290,097 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

