92,300 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI opened at $32.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.