9,275,156 Shares in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Bought by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,275,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,549,000. GH Research makes up approximately 7.6% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.18% of GH Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth $3,585,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth $27,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $25.31 on Monday. GH Research PLC has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH Research Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

