A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $90,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $74.99 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $114,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall Saville acquired 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

