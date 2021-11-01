A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $90,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $74.99 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.56.
AMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $114,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall Saville acquired 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.