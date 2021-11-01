Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

AADI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.55. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $2.32. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Director Caley Castelein bought 259,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

