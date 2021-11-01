Aave Price Reaches $316.25 on Top Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Aave has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $4.18 billion and $246.59 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $316.25 or 0.00508467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00223091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,230,559 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.