AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
