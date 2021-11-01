AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 30.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

