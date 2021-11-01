AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 9.2%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 34,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,669,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

