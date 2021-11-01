Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Abiomed in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $332.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.18. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 103,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.