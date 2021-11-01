Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00230206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096260 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

