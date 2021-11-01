accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Buys £101,200 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) insider Steve Brown acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of £101,200 ($132,218.45).

Shares of LON ACSO traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 890 ($11.63). 60,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 835.82. accesso Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £367.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, accesso Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

