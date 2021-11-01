Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.03. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,391. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

