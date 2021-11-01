Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYH traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $308.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.15.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.