Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Steve Bennetts Acquires 1,184 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Steve Bennetts purchased 1,184 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £840.64 ($1,098.30).
Shares of ACT stock traded up GBX 3.98 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 75.48 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 11,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.59. Actual Experience plc has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The firm has a market cap of £43.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92.
