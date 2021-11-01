Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Steve Bennetts Acquires 1,184 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Steve Bennetts purchased 1,184 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £840.64 ($1,098.30).

Shares of ACT stock traded up GBX 3.98 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 75.48 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 11,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.59. Actual Experience plc has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The firm has a market cap of £43.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.