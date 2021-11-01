AcuityAds (AT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.54 million.

Shares of AT opened at C$7.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.42. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$4.39 and a twelve month high of C$33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$476.93 million and a PE ratio of 43.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AT shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on AcuityAds to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

