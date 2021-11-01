AcuityAds (ATY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect AcuityAds to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

ATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AcuityAds stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 316,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of AcuityAds at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

