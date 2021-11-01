ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.10.

ADMA stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market cap of $171.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.26. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.