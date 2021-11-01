Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.23. 54,509,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,626,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

