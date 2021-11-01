Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.