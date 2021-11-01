Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 target price (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Aecon Group has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.