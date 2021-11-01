Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of ANYYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,476. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.