Aeryus (AER) Market Cap Reaches $23,628.95

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aeryus has a total market cap of $23,628.95 and $6.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeryus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.41 or 0.00452650 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.52 or 0.01002022 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

Aeryus (AER) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

