AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.38 billion-$15.38 billion.

AGC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.90. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. AGC has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. AGC had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. AGC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About AGC

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

