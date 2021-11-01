Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$91.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$96.10.

TSE:AEM opened at C$65.69 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$62.28 and a twelve month high of C$109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

