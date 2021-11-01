AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AIkido Pharma.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

