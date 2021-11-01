Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in October

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,271,500 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 878.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AICAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DBS Vickers raised shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Air China alerts:

AICAF stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.