Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lowered by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $300.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

