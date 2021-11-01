Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EADSY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.66.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 55.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

