Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Cap of $297.21 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $297.21 million and $3.81 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00004277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00080636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00075482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,896.10 or 0.99782269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.05 or 0.07070502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022767 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

