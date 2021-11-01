Aker Solutions ASA’s (AKRTF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKRTF. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

