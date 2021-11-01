Alamos Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 21.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.