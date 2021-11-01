Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.92 million.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $80.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33. Albany International has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

