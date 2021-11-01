Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

