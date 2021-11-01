Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 46,750 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMACU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

