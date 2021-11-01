Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 12,507 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,960,000 after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mattel by 9.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Mattel by 171.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 80,588 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

