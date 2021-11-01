Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 25,658 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.56% of Astronics worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.97. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

